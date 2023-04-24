News to know for Monday, April 24, 2023
Here’s a look at your top stories for Monday, April 24, 2023.
RPD Officer Stands Trial Today
- Officer Richard Johnson’s jury trial will begin at 10 a.m. at Richmond Circuit Court. He faces multiple charges, including failure to yield the right of way, reckless driving and two felony counts of involuntary manslaughter.
Ash Released For Hopewell Teen As Police Continue Search For Killer
- On June 24, 2022, 18-year-old Jasir Culver and 14-year-old Micah Coles were shot and killed while walking to a store down Elm Street with a group of friends. Two other teens were also hurt and rushed to the hospital.
Shooting Into Occupied Mobile Home Results In Deadly Crash
- Inside the vehicle, officers found three occupants. The driver, identified as a 17-year-old male from Prince George County and the front seat passenger, 18-year-old Cortaz Cheatham of Hopewell, was pronounced dead at the scene. The third passenger, identified as a 16-year-old male from Hopewell, was flown to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is currently in critical condition.
City Council To Consider Funding Plan For Creighton Court Redevelopment
- A City Council finance committee pushed along $21.4 million Thursday afternoon to get the Creighton work underway. The work is part of phase one of the project to transform public housing sites in Richmond. The city has some of the oldest public housing still standing.
RPS To Host Public Hearing To Rename Binford Middle School
- Binford Middle School was added to the list of Richmond schools getting renamed this year. The Richmond school division will also move to change the name of John B. Cary Elementary and Ginter Park Elementary. So far, we know the division has selected five finalists for both John B Cary and Genter Park Elementary; however, we are still waiting to see the finalist for Binford Middle.
Dry And Cool With Light Moring Rain
- Monday morning will consist of a few morning clouds with light rain, then Mostly sunny with lows in the mid-40s and highs in the mid-60s.
