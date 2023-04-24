Monday Forecast: Dry and cool with rain lurking at the end of the week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s going to be cool this week with sun during the first half of the week giving way to unsettled weather late in the week.

Monday: Morning clouds and a few pre dawn sprinkles, then Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and the *Verified Best Weather Day of the Week* Lows in the mid-40s, highs around 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a stray shower possible. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Cloudy and cool with rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Lows in the upper 40s, high around 70. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Cloudy, rain likely. Lows in the low 50s, highs around 70. (Rain Chance: 70%)

