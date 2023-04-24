Your Money with Carlson Financial
Monday Forecast: Dry and cool with rain lurking at the end of the week

BELOW normal temperatures for the last week in April
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s going to be cool this week with sun during the first half of the week giving way to unsettled weather late in the week.

Monday: Morning clouds and a few pre dawn sprinkles, then Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and the *Verified Best Weather Day of the Week* Lows in the mid-40s, highs around 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a stray shower possible. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Cloudy and cool with rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Lows in the upper 40s, high around 70. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Cloudy, rain likely. Lows in the low 50s, highs around 70. (Rain Chance: 70%)

