Man shot, killed near Henrico elementary school

Police say there were "several calls" to 911 for the shooting, which happened near Highland Springs Elementary School.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Department says a man was shot and killed Sunday night in the 700 block of Pleasant Street.

Police say there were “several calls” to 911 for the shooting, which happened near Highland Springs Elementary School.

The victim, Trevell Hosea Archer, was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Detective Egan at 804-501-4878 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000

