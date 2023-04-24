Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man found shot on North Avenue in Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the 3800 block of North Avenue.

Police say officers were called just after 4 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking for help from the community to solve this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

