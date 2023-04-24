Your Money with Carlson Financial
Police searching for driver who hit 3-year-old boy in Chesterfield

Surveillance cameras captured images of two vehicles leaving the scene - a white Acura sedan and a silver or gray Nissan sedan.(Photos: Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department is looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit a 3-year-old child on Sunday.

Police say the incident happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 6500 block of Walmsley Boulevard.

Police received a call reporting that an unknown vehicle ran over a child in a driveway and left the scene. The victim was a 3-year-old boy, who was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was still in the hospital on Monday.

“The investigation indicates the suspect vehicle hit the child as it was leaving the property,” police said in a news release on Monday. “Surveillance cameras captured images of two vehicles leaving around the time the crash occurred.”

One of the vehicles is a white Acura sedan; the second is a silver or gray Nissan sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

