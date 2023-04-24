21-year-old man dies in Petersburg overnight shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -A 21-year-old man died following a shooting in Petersburg.

On Monday, April 24, just before 2 a.m., police responded to the 20 block of Leavenworth Street for a person shot.

Officers arrived and found 21-year-old Shawn Hankins II shot to death.

Anyone with information regarding Hankin’s death can call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

