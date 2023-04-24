Your Money with Carlson Financial
21-year-old man dies in Petersburg overnight shooting

Petersburg police say they found the man dead, lying on the ground.
Petersburg police say they found the man dead, lying on the ground.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -A 21-year-old man died following a shooting in Petersburg.

On Monday, April 24, just before 2 a.m., police responded to the 20 block of Leavenworth Street for a person shot.

Officers arrived and found 21-year-old Shawn Hankins II shot to death.

Anyone with information regarding Hankin’s death can call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

