18-year-old faces second-degree murder charge in Henrico shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old suspect in a deadly shooting on Saturday night has been arrested.

The Henrico Police Department says a gunshot victim was taken to VCU Health’s emergency room after a shooting around 11 p.m. in the 3700 block of Whitlock Avenue.

The victim - 19-year-old Timothy Hicks - died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police quickly determined that the suspect was William Lamonte Johnson. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.