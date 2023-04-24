18-year-old faces second-degree murder charge in Henrico shooting
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old suspect in a deadly shooting on Saturday night has been arrested.
The Henrico Police Department says a gunshot victim was taken to VCU Health’s emergency room after a shooting around 11 p.m. in the 3700 block of Whitlock Avenue.
The victim - 19-year-old Timothy Hicks - died at the hospital from his injuries.
Police quickly determined that the suspect was William Lamonte Johnson. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
