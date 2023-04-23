Sunday Forecast: Sunny & breezy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Slightly below-average temperatures through the workweek in the mid to upper 60s each afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Winds west 5-15mph with 20-25mph gusts. Highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with light rain possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low-40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with a stray shower possible. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

