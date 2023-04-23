Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Sunday Forecast: Sunny & breezy

Cooler temperatures in the 60s for highs this afternoon
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Slightly below-average temperatures through the workweek in the mid to upper 60s each afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Winds west 5-15mph with 20-25mph gusts. Highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with light rain possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low-40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with a stray shower possible. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer overturns on I-195 dumping more the 40,000 lbs of dog food.
Tractor-trailer carrying 43,000 lbs of dog food overturns on I-195
No matter how strong you make it, it’s still at risk for hackers to get into it.
Cybersecurity experts explain how your password could be hacked
Chesterfield Fire and EMS are investigating the cause of a fire in the 3300 block of Castlebury...
Three residents escape intense fire in Chesterfield
Bristol City Police are searching for two children who were last seen April 20 on Willow Circle...
VSP seeking two children believed to be in extreme danger
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Chesterfield Sherrif Deputy charged after accidentally firing shot in a home

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Severe threat ends, sun returns on Sunday!
First Alert Weather Day Saturday. A line of heavy rain, gusty winds and a few storms will move...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm threat ends
Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for alerts in your area.
Saturday Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for strong to severe storms
Saturday Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for strong to severe storms