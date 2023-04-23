Police seek missing 7-year-old believed to be in danger

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for a missing 7-year-old girl who is believed to be in danger.

According to Virginia Beach Police, Ava Killian was last seen with her father, Michael Christopher Killian, in Virginia Beach, VA, on April 6th, 2023.

The two are believed to be traveling in a dark green 1995 Ford Explorer with Virginia tags, possibly seen in Norfolk, VA.

Ava is believed to be in danger due to concerns for her physical safety.

Her father, 26-year-old Michael Killian, is wanted on several felony charges with a reward of up to $1,500 for his arrest.

Michael is described as a white male with multiple tattoos who is 5′8″ tall and weighs 130 lbs.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-5000.

