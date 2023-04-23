Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting after a man approached an officer holding a knife.

Police say officers were called to the 3100 block of Third Avenue just after 11:30 pm on Saturday, April 22, for reports of a car crash.

When officers arrived and began investigating the crash, a man holding a knife approached an officer. The officer then fired his gun, striking the man holding the knife.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is considered stable at this time.

The two adults involved in the car accident were also taken to a nearby hospital, but they are expected to recover.

The officer involved in the shooting has now been placed on administrative leave until an investigation is complete.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

