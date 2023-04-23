Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

New opportunities for second chance citizens

Richmond organizations and State leaders partner to bring job opportunities to community members previously incarcerated
By Shantel Davis
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -They’re calling it a one-stop shop, specifically for second-chance citizens, and they showed up to the Re-entry Job Fair in large numbers.

“What better way for these returning citizens to come to get hired on the spot so that they can reach their full potential. That’s what it’s all about coming together to empower and impact the community,” said CJ Sailor. He’s the State Director for Americans For Prosperity-Virginia. They partnered with organizations like the Henrico Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha and the Attorney General’s office to create a job fair where members of the community who used to be incarcerated will have an opportunity to meet with employers who want to hire them.

This move aligns with Attorney General Jason Miyares Re-entry program. Which aims to provide resources that will help reduce recidivism. At the event, the Miyares says, “This is about connecting employers with those that are seeking work and beginning that step, in their redemption and their journey.”

According to the American Psychological Association, three-quarters of individuals released annually from prison across the nation WILL return within a five-year span. Most of the time, it’s because re-entering into society can come with barriers, like being unable to find jobs or housing. To tackle this issue, Americans for Prosperity Virginia and State Leaders are partnering to provide resources standing on the belief that everyone needs a second chance.

This is all coming after Governor Youngkin faces a lawsuit filed by a man who completed his sentence, and now has a civil rights restoration application pending. The lawsuit claims the commonwealth’s new process for ex-offenders to get their rights restored, is unconstitutional. Because of the pending lawsuit, The Attorney General couldn’t speak much on the matter today, but he did say, “The governor is seeking to make sure he follows law and constitution, we will have to work this out in court, but the governor he believes in second chances,” said Miyares.

Despite the lawsuit, Today’s second chance event offered attendees an opportunity to speak with employers like, Walmart Distribution, Aetna, and even the Attorney General’s office. ”I’m pretty positive and confident that the resources they are providing will work out,” said Jeremiah Roberts, one of the event attendees.

Event organizers say they are in the process of planning another event like this in the near future. However, they say if you need resources today to find a job, you can contact Project Giveback or Community Staffing.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer overturns on I-195 dumping more the 40,000 lbs of dog food.
Tractor-trailer carrying 43,000 lbs of dog food overturns on I-195
No matter how strong you make it, it’s still at risk for hackers to get into it.
Cybersecurity experts explain how your password could be hacked
Chesterfield Fire and EMS are investigating the cause of a fire in the 3300 block of Castlebury...
Three residents escape intense fire in Chesterfield
KAYDEN DAVID SMITH AND KENDALL DONELLE HAVE BEEN FOUND SAFE.
VSP cancel search after finding two children believed to be in danger
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Chesterfield Sherrif Deputy charged after accidentally firing shot in a home

Latest News

Ladies of Elegance Spring Fashion Show Dillard's At Stoney Point, May 6
ladies of Elegance Spring Fashion Show Dillard's At Stoney Point, May 6
Playhouse Giveaway To Help Abused Children
Playhouse Giveaway To Help Abused Children
Ty White has received the Naismith High School boys coach of the year award.
John Marshall coach awarded Naismith Award; players get a surprise trip to Africa
DarKoaster will open May 11 to members and to the public on May 19.
Busch Gardens sets opening date for new straddle coaster