New opportunities for second chance citizens

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -They’re calling it a one-stop shop, specifically for second-chance citizens, and they showed up to the Re-entry Job Fair in large numbers.

“What better way for these returning citizens to come to get hired on the spot so that they can reach their full potential. That’s what it’s all about coming together to empower and impact the community,” said CJ Sailor. He’s the State Director for Americans For Prosperity-Virginia. They partnered with organizations like the Henrico Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha and the Attorney General’s office to create a job fair where members of the community who used to be incarcerated will have an opportunity to meet with employers who want to hire them.

This move aligns with Attorney General Jason Miyares Re-entry program. Which aims to provide resources that will help reduce recidivism. At the event, the Miyares says, “This is about connecting employers with those that are seeking work and beginning that step, in their redemption and their journey.”

According to the American Psychological Association, three-quarters of individuals released annually from prison across the nation WILL return within a five-year span. Most of the time, it’s because re-entering into society can come with barriers, like being unable to find jobs or housing. To tackle this issue, Americans for Prosperity Virginia and State Leaders are partnering to provide resources standing on the belief that everyone needs a second chance.

This is all coming after Governor Youngkin faces a lawsuit filed by a man who completed his sentence, and now has a civil rights restoration application pending. The lawsuit claims the commonwealth’s new process for ex-offenders to get their rights restored, is unconstitutional. Because of the pending lawsuit, The Attorney General couldn’t speak much on the matter today, but he did say, “The governor is seeking to make sure he follows law and constitution, we will have to work this out in court, but the governor he believes in second chances,” said Miyares.

Despite the lawsuit, Today’s second chance event offered attendees an opportunity to speak with employers like, Walmart Distribution, Aetna, and even the Attorney General’s office. ”I’m pretty positive and confident that the resources they are providing will work out,” said Jeremiah Roberts, one of the event attendees.

Event organizers say they are in the process of planning another event like this in the near future. However, they say if you need resources today to find a job, you can contact Project Giveback or Community Staffing.

