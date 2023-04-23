2 Teens dead, 1 critically injured after fatal crash in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Two teenagers are dead, and one is now critically injured after a shooting into an occupied home led to a fatal car accident in Prince George County.

On Sunday, April 23, around 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Falcon Street for reports of gunshots fired into an occupied home.

When officers arrived, police say a small SUV was seen leaving the shooting scene at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted to catch up to the vehicle and observed a crash in the 9800 block of Prince George Drive.

According to police, the vehicle struck several trees, overturned, and came to a stop down a steep embankment.

Inside the vehicle officer found three occupants. The driver, identified as a 17-year-old male from Prince George County and the front seat passenger, 18-year-old Cortaz Cheatham of Hopewell, was pronounced dead at the scene. The third passenger, identified as a 16-year-old male from Hopewell, was flown to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is currently in critical condition.

Police recovered two guns from the vehicle and discovered bullets struck one home and one unoccupied, parked vehicle on Falcon Street.

Police are still investigating, and no charges have been placed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777. You may also remain anonymous by using our P3tips app.

