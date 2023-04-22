Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

VSP seeking two children believed to be in extreme danger

Bristol City Police are searching for two children who were last seen April 20 on Willow Circle...
Bristol City Police are searching for two children who were last seen April 20 on Willow Circle in Bristol, VA.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are now looking for two children who they believe are in extreme danger.

Kayden David Smith and Kendall Donelle Smith were last seen Thursday, April 20, at Willow Circle in Bristol, Virginia.

The children are believed to be in extreme danger and were last seen on Willow Circle in...
The children are believed to be in extreme danger and were last seen on Willow Circle in Bristol, Virginia.(Virginia State Police)

They are believed to be with two adults, Barbra Louise Smith and Charles Williams Lewis.

Police are searching for these two suspects connected to the abduction of two children in...
Police are searching for these two suspects connected to the abduction of two children in Bristol, VA.(Virginia State Police)

According to Virginia State Police, they were last seen driving a white ford focus with VA tags- TUG_5104.

Police are asking for help from the community to locate the children and adults involved in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bristol City Police Department at 276-645-7400.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tianeptine is legal to buy in Virginia, but doctors warn it could be addictive and even deadly.
Virginia Poison Center warns of ‘gas station heroin’ drug in Richmond
DarKoaster will open May 11 to members and to the public on May 19.
Busch Gardens sets opening date for new straddle coaster
Starting Saturday, April 22 Kings Dominion will have a chaperone policy in place.
Kings Dominion to begin chaperone policy
Richmond police are investigation after a husband and wife were found dead from gunshot wounds...
Wife, husband identified in possible murder-suicide in Richmond
Ty White has received the Naismith High School boys coach of the year award.
John Marshall coach awarded Naismith Award; players get a surprise trip to Africa

Latest News

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Millers Glenn Lane
Possible shooting leaves one male injured in Henrico
Richmond Police investigated a shooting in the city's east end Saturday morning.
Shooting leaves one man dead near MLK Middle school
Racers are pounding the pavement in the annual Monument Avenue 10K.
Thousands of runners ready for annual Monument Avenue 10K
First Alert Weather Day: Few strong to severe storms Saturday