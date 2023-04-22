VSP seeking two children believed to be in extreme danger

BRISTOL, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are now looking for two children who they believe are in extreme danger.

Kayden David Smith and Kendall Donelle Smith were last seen Thursday, April 20, at Willow Circle in Bristol, Virginia.

The children are believed to be in extreme danger and were last seen on Willow Circle in Bristol, Virginia. (Virginia State Police)

They are believed to be with two adults, Barbra Louise Smith and Charles Williams Lewis.

Police are searching for these two suspects connected to the abduction of two children in Bristol, VA. (Virginia State Police)

According to Virginia State Police, they were last seen driving a white ford focus with VA tags- TUG_5104.

Police are asking for help from the community to locate the children and adults involved in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bristol City Police Department at 276-645-7400.

