VSP seeking two children believed to be in extreme danger
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are now looking for two children who they believe are in extreme danger.
Kayden David Smith and Kendall Donelle Smith were last seen Thursday, April 20, at Willow Circle in Bristol, Virginia.
They are believed to be with two adults, Barbra Louise Smith and Charles Williams Lewis.
According to Virginia State Police, they were last seen driving a white ford focus with VA tags- TUG_5104.
Police are asking for help from the community to locate the children and adults involved in this case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bristol City Police Department at 276-645-7400.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.