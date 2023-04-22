Your Money with Carlson Financial
Traffic Alert: Tractor trailer crash closes all northbound lanes on I-95

All northbound lanes are closed following a tractor trailer crash
All northbound lanes are closed following a tractor trailer crash(VDOT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Motorists are asked to find alternate routes after a tractor-trailer crash has closed all northbound lanes on Interstate 95.

The crash occurred at mile marker 1.6 in the city of Richmond.

All northbound lanes and the south-left shoulder are closed at this time.

This is developing information and will be updated.

