Three residents escape intense fire in Chesterfield

CHESTER Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire and EMS are investigating after 3 residents escaped an intense fire in a residential neighborhood.

Fire engines were called to the 3300 block of Castlebury drive for reports of a heavy fire. Prior to arrival, three residents were able to escape. There are no reports of any injuries.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS are investigating the cause of a fire in the 3300 block of Castlebury Drive. (Chesterfield Fire & EMS)

Fire officials say the house is considered a total loss.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS are investigating the cause of a fire in the 3300 block of Castlebury Drive. (Chesterfield Fire & EMS)

Residents living in the home are now being assisted by family members.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.