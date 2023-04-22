Three residents escape intense fire in Chesterfield
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHESTER Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire and EMS are investigating after 3 residents escaped an intense fire in a residential neighborhood.
Fire engines were called to the 3300 block of Castlebury drive for reports of a heavy fire. Prior to arrival, three residents were able to escape. There are no reports of any injuries.
Fire officials say the house is considered a total loss.
Residents living in the home are now being assisted by family members.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
