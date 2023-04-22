Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Simone Biles marries Jonathan Owens: ‘Love you, husband’

Simone Biles attends the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.
Simone Biles attends the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is married.

People reports Biles, 26, officially tied the knot with Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, 27.

On Saturday, Biles and Owens shared the news along with several photos on social media.

The pair can be seen exchanging vows in what appears to be a courthouse wedding.

Biles wore a tiered white gown, while Owens sported a tan suit.

“My person, forever ❤️💍,” Owens shared online with Biles replying, “I love you, husband.”

The newlyweds got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year. They started dating in 2020.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tianeptine is legal to buy in Virginia, but doctors warn it could be addictive and even deadly.
Virginia Poison Center warns of ‘gas station heroin’ drug in Richmond
DarKoaster will open May 11 to members and to the public on May 19.
Busch Gardens sets opening date for new straddle coaster
Starting Saturday, April 22 Kings Dominion will have a chaperone policy in place.
Kings Dominion to begin chaperone policy
No matter how strong you make it, it’s still at risk for hackers to get into it.
Cybersecurity experts explain how your password could be hacked
Richmond police are investigation after a husband and wife were found dead from gunshot wounds...
Wife, husband identified in possible murder-suicide in Richmond

Latest News

In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, former U.S. Navy coxswain Howard "Ken" Potts...
Ken Potts, one of last 2 USS Arizona survivors, dies at 102
Storms move out, dry weather ahead
Forecast: Storms move out, dry weather ahead on Sunday
It’s a familiar sight this time of year in Richmond. Racers pounding the pavement in the annual...
NC State student takes 1st place in Ukrops Monument Avenue 10K
FILE - The cruiser Celebrity Equinox, built by the shipyard Meyer in Papenburg, Germany, goes...
Cruise line let passenger’s body decompose, lawsuit says