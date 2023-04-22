Shooting leaves one man dead near MLK Middle school
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are looking into what happened after a late-night shooting left one man dead near Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School.
Officers were called to the intersection of Mosby Street and R Street just after midnight on Saturday, April 22, for reports of a shooting.
When police arrived, they found one male with an apparent gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
