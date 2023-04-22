Saturday Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for strong to severe storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We can’t rule out the risk of a brief isolated tornado. Keep the NBC12 weather app with you today.

Saturday: First Alert Weather Day: Mostly cloudy during the morning with a few late morning showers possible. Rain and a few storms as early as 11am for our western counties. This line of heavy rain, gusty winds and a few storms will move east across the area. We’re expecting multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms to continue through this evening. Strong to severe storms with damaging wind gusts, hail and an isolated tornado are possible. Power outages and downed trees possible. Timing for a few strong storms: 12-9 pm. Rain totals near an inch with higher amounts in storms. Highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 100%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low-40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers possible. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few scattered showers. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

