Possible shooting leaves one male injured in Henrico
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:33 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting situation that left one male injured in Henrico.
Officers were called to the 3600 block of Millers Glenn Lane for reports of a shooting just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21.
When police arrived, they found one male suffering from an injury.
The male was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
