Possible shooting leaves one male injured in Henrico

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Millers Glenn Lane
Officers were called to the 3600 block of Millers Glenn Lane
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:33 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting situation that left one male injured in Henrico.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Millers Glenn Lane for reports of a shooting just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21.

When police arrived, they found one male suffering from an injury.

The male was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

