Possible shooting leaves one male injured in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting situation that left one male injured in Henrico.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Millers Glenn Lane for reports of a shooting just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21.

When police arrived, they found one male suffering from an injury.

The male was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

