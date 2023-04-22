Chesterfield Sherrif Deputy charged after accidentally firing shot in a home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield Sherrif Deputy is now facing charges after accidentally firing a single shot at a home in Chesterfield County.

Police say the incident happened Tuesday, April 18, around 10:30 p.m.

23-year-old Andrew Trammel was handling a personal handgun at home, where he rents a second-floor room, when it accidentally went off, firing one shot into a nearby bedroom wall.

The homeowner and Trammel are the only residents living at the home; both were there at the time of the incident.

After the incident, police were called to the home located in the 3000 block of Maplevale Road to make a report for the incident.

The report was given to the Chesterfield County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Trammell is now being charged with reckless handling of a firearm, a class 1 misdemeanor punishable by confinement in jail, a fine of no more than $2,500, or both.

Trammel was served with a warrant on April 21 and released on a summons with a pretrial court date set for June 15, 2023.

Trammel, a 2-year Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office employee, has been suspended pending his court trial.

