NC State student takes 1st place in Ukrops Monument Avenue 10K

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 24th annual Ukrops Monument Avenue 10K took off Saturday, April 22, and after participation from more than 20,000 runners, a North Carolina State University graduate student has taken 1st place.

The big race day included multiple events. The excitement kicked off at 8 a.m. with the Atlantic Union Bank 10k mini youth running event for kids aged 4-12 and continued with the men’s and women’s 10k races at 8:30 a.m. Events also included the Collegiate Running Association’s 10k Road Race National Championships, which drew over 1,000 college athletes to the streets of Richmond to compete for prize money provided by the CRA.

24-year-old Robinson Snider of Wrightsville Beach took the big race win with a time of 30:21. Snider has been a track and cross-country runner at NC State since 2021, and he also ran at the University of Mississippi. He crossed the finish line just before Stuart Terrill, who came in at 30:31.

This was Snider’s first time participating in Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k, and he had positive things to say about the community support.

“It was great,” Snider said. “I haven’t run this before. It was pretty fun. I was honestly surprised with how huge it was. It’s a big deal. It was tough, but it was fun. It was a good day. I’m pleased with how it happened.”

Keira D’Amato, 38, from Midlothian, took home the win in the women’s race with a time of 32:47. She was followed by second-place winner Sophia King, who had a time of 34:01.

D’Amato, who is a professional runner, decided to take advantage of the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k to kick off her spring race season, and she says she felt great while out on the course.

“I’m really happy with how today went,” D’Amato said. “My first race this year, I just wanted to make a really strong effort to stay smooth in the first half and then to try hopefully make a split. I think I did that. I’m happy with how that felt.”

D’Amato, who is a Richmond native, previously held the American women’s record in the Monument Avenue 10k with a time of 2:19:12. She also gained the top honor in the regional runner’s field. She’s a repeat participant in the event and said that made today even more special.

“I’ve done this many, many times,” D’Amato said. “I couldn’t think of a better way to start than with my family, my friends, my neighbors, and my community here rooting for me.”

Awards were given to the top three male and female runners from the Richmond region. Jordan Bendura took first place on the men’s side, then Evan Leach and Connor Moses. Keira D’Amato took first place on the women’s side, followed by Sophia King and Sarahbeth Chargois.

