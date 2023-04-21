‘You are not invisible’: New health clinic opens for women veterans

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Friday morning, officials cut a ribbon to commemorate a new health clinic dedicated to providing medical services for women veterans at Richmond VA Medical Center off Broad Rock Boulevard.

Leaders cut the ribbon on a new women veterans health clinic in Richmond. (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Marlise Skinner, women veterans program manager, told NBC12 the health clinic has been in the works.

“We are excited to serve,” said Skinner.

A ceremony was held in front of the new health clinic to dedicate the space and talk about its role in Richmond.

“We hope to build on that foundation to build something truly special,” said Tracey Welborn with Central Virginia VA Health Care System.

Retired U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Michele Jones gave the keynote speech and said the space is dedicated to “the women who have served this nation with vision, courage, and dedication.”

“To the many women who have made the ultimate sacrifice to uphold the very essence of what it means to be an American,” she said.

The clinic opened for patients on April 5 and offers various health services for women veterans.

“Primary care, women’s health comprehensive primary care, laboratory services, radiology, mammography, mental health, social work, so we try to cover all our bases,” said Skinner.

Through these services, Skinner hopes this clinic will help thousands of women veterans across Central Virginia.

“Even though [the] veteran population nationally has been declining, the women veteran population, as a percentage, has been increasing exponentially,” said Skinner.

Skinner said they’d surpassed their projected enrollment rates for 2025 and hopes this new addition will provide a safe space for women veterans.

“It is our hope that all women veterans who are eligible for service come and see us,” said Skinner. “I know that we’re bringing in women who have not, in the past, been willing to come and seek care because it was not just a women’s space. So, the fact that we have that safe space for women, it matters a lot.”

Skinner also said they will be fulfilling this mission with their motto.

“You are not invisible,” she said. “We try to really show them here that they are not invisible. They are seen.”

