Thousands of runners ready for annual Monument Avenue 10K

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a familiar sight this time of year in Richmond. Racers pounding the pavement in the annual Monument Avenue 10K.

“I think it’s just a huge event. I mean every year this is one of the biggest 10ks in the country and it’s just super exciting. The energy there is just unlike anything else,” said Nan Callahan, Sports Backers.

This is the 24th year for the run. The main event starts at 8:30 Saturday morning.

“The first one is because it’s beautiful. Monument Avenue is so picturesque,” said Carolyn Center, a Monument Avenue 10K runner.

Carolyn Center has been running this race for the better part of a decade.

“Second reason is it’s just fun. I run down the street and see people I haven’t seen in a long time,” said Center.

Center, along with the other runners, will line up along Broad Street near Harrison Streets Saturday. That’s where the race will begin. It all ends near Monroe Park.

“Big runner. Running my whole life. Super exciting to do and then doing it again now post pandemic so back in person, huge crowds. Super exited to be back on Monument,” said Rachel Hippchen, a Monument Avenue 10K runner.

And all along the race route, you can expect lots of folks out there, cheering on the runners as complete each mile. Those running say that encouragement is important.

“Yes, so the spectators definitely help encouragement,” said Hippchen.

Race organizers say runner has their own story for coming out and enjoying the event.

“Because you don’t want to miss out. It’s huge. All of Richmond is there. Seriously if you are a fan of all things in your community and you love festivals and you love just all of the support of the Richmond community you want to be at this,” said Callahan.

And if you aren’t registered you still have a chance this year. Race-day registration will be available on 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. at the Siegel Center.

