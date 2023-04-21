News to know for Friday, April 21, 2023
Here’s a look at your top stories for Friday, April 21, 2023.
Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K Happens Tomorrow
- The race will begin in waves at approximately 8:30 a.m., followed by an awards ceremony for overall winners at the Sheehy Post Race Festival, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Street Closures Begin For Race Day
- In Richmond, several street closures and no parking zones will be taking place. Some streets will start closing as early as 10 a.m. Friday.
Henrico School Board Gets Feedback On Metal Detectors And Weapons Scanners Test
- Surveys were sent out to families and staff members at all of the schools in the test. 68 percent of families and 49 percent of staff approved of the traditional metal detectors, while 66 percent of families and 60 percent of staff felt the weapon scanners were worthy investments.
Supreme Court To Decide Future Of Abortion Access
- The justices are weighing arguments that allowing restrictions contained in lower-court rulings to take effect would severely disrupt the availability of the drug, mifepristone, which is used in the most common abortion method in the United States.
National Drug Take Back Day Happens Tomorrow
- On Saturday, April 22, residents are encouraged to bring all unwanted, unused, or expired prescription medication to a nearby collection site for disposal. Collection sites will be open from 10 am to 2 p.m.
Shockoe Bottom Attacker Arrested
- Officers located Ladell Holmes, 23, in a hotel along Chamberlayne Avenue on Wednesday night. According to police, the victim says she was walking in an alleyway in the Shockoe Bottom area when she was hit and strangled by a man she did not know.
Hot & Sunny Today, Severe Thunder Storms Tomorrow
- Today will be mostly sunny and breezy, with highs in the upper 80s. Saturday, we will see some heavy rain with a few strong to severe thunderstorms. Hail, gusty damaging winds and a brief tornado are also possible Saturday afternoon and evening.
