Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

New chaperone policy at Kings Dominion begins Saturday

The new policy begins on April 22 at 4 p.m.
The new policy begins on April 22 at 4 p.m.(wwbt)
By John Hood
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Theme parks are known for heart-racing roller coasters and thrills, but recently those emotions are coming from places that do not ride.

Unruly behavior has prompted Kings Dominion and most Cedar Fair amusement parks to implement a new chaperone policy.

If you are under 16, you’ll need an adult over 21 with you after 4 p.m.

If you don’t expect to be kicked out.

Many parents like the idea, but some younger parkgoers do not.

”I mean, I wouldn’t say it’s stupid because I guess for the younger kids and stuff, maybe like 13 and under in that age range, it would be okay,” Seth Nalley said. ”I feel like the time is really weird, too, to have it past 4 p.m. I don’t know what the difference really makes.”

The change applies to all ticket and season pass holders.

A chaperone will have their ID checked when entering the park and can accompany up to ten guests.

The policy does not say the designated guardian must ride every ride but must be available by phone during the day.

Kings Dominion said it believes this change will ensure the park has a positive atmosphere, but some hope the change is not permanent.

“I don’t think we’re going to need that policy anymore after a while because things change around here really quickly,” Sean Potter said. “We need more time to hang out with friends and family. We’re always in school doing work, so we really need time to be out here to be doing stuff.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond police are investigation after a husband and wife were found dead from gunshot wounds...
Wife, husband identified in possible murder-suicide in Richmond
Starting Saturday, April 22 Kings Dominion will have a chaperone policy in place.
Kings Dominion to begin chaperone policy
Police and fire crews responded to Holman Middle School just after 3 p.m. April to reports of...
7th-graders charged after active shooter prank in Henrico
Tianeptine is legal to buy in Virginia, but doctors warn it could be addictive and even deadly.
Virginia Poison Center warns of ‘gas station heroin’ drug in Richmond
Patches the 40-pound cat was adopted Wednesday after going viral on social media
40-pound cat adopted from RACC after going viral on social media

Latest News

Chesterfield Police sending a warning of increase in car break-ins
Chesterfield Police issue warning after increase in car break-ins
Women Veterans Clinic
‘You are not invisible’: New health clinic opens for women veterans
No matter how strong you make it, it’s still at risk for hackers to get into it.
Cybersecurity experts explain how your password could be hacked
A 59-year-old Fort Wayne man died from his injuries in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday...
Noah’s Law: Bill signed by Governor Youngkin increases punishment for child abduction