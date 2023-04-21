New chaperone policy at Kings Dominion begins Saturday

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Theme parks are known for heart-racing roller coasters and thrills, but recently those emotions are coming from places that do not ride.

Unruly behavior has prompted Kings Dominion and most Cedar Fair amusement parks to implement a new chaperone policy.

If you are under 16, you’ll need an adult over 21 with you after 4 p.m.

If you don’t expect to be kicked out.

Many parents like the idea, but some younger parkgoers do not.

”I mean, I wouldn’t say it’s stupid because I guess for the younger kids and stuff, maybe like 13 and under in that age range, it would be okay,” Seth Nalley said. ”I feel like the time is really weird, too, to have it past 4 p.m. I don’t know what the difference really makes.”

The change applies to all ticket and season pass holders.

A chaperone will have their ID checked when entering the park and can accompany up to ten guests.

The policy does not say the designated guardian must ride every ride but must be available by phone during the day.

Kings Dominion said it believes this change will ensure the park has a positive atmosphere, but some hope the change is not permanent.

“I don’t think we’re going to need that policy anymore after a while because things change around here really quickly,” Sean Potter said. “We need more time to hang out with friends and family. We’re always in school doing work, so we really need time to be out here to be doing stuff.”

