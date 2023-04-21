Your Money with Carlson Financial
Hanover County to host drive thru rabies clinic

By Jessica Redwood
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County is set to host a drive-thru rabies clinic and pet owners from all communities are welcome to bring their furry friends for an initial or updated rabies shot.

The vaccine event will take place on Saturday, April 22 and will be hosted as a collaboration between Hanover Community Cats and Hanover Animal Control.

Hanover Community Cats is a donation-funded organization run entirely by volunteers who work with local shelters, communities and individuals to find homes for cats. The organization also works to control the population of cats with an active trap, neuter/spay, and release program.

The rabies drive-thru clinic will be held at Shalom Baptist Church, located at 8116 Walnut Grove Rd, in Mechanicsville, VA, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All healthy, non-pregnant cats and dogs are welcome. Owners will be instructed to remain in their vehicles while pets receive vaccinations.

Rabies tags and vaccination certificates will be given to pet owners at the end of the event.

Vaccinations will cost $15 per pet and will only be accepted in cash or check.

Hanover County Animal Control will also be on the premises selling county dog tags.

For more information about this event, click here.

