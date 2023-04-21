Your Money with Carlson Financial
Friday Forecast: Hot and sunny

Increased fire danger and a level orange air quality alert this afternoon
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day Saturday for heavy rain and a few strong to severe thunderstorms. Hail, gusty damaging winds and a brief tornado are possible Saturday afternoon and evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Record: 92° set back in 1985.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy during the morning with a few late morning showers possible. Rain and a few storms arrive as early as 12pm for our western counties ahead of a cold front. A line of heavy rain, gusty winds and a few storms will move east across the area into the evening. Strong to severe storms with damaging winds, hail and a brief tornado are possible. Timing for isolated strong storms: 2-9pm. Rain totals near an inch with higher amounts in storms. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the low-50s, highs in the mid-60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few scattered showers. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday Forecast: Hot and sunny