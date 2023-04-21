First Alert Weather Day: Isolated severe thunderstorms Saturday
Damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and a brief tornado possible Saturday afternoon and evening
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A strong cold is expected to bring rain and thunderstorms to central Virginia Saturday afternoon and evening.
From 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, isolated thunderstorms that become severe could produce damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain. We can’t rule out a brief tornado. Minor flooding is possible in urban areas. Rain totals .5″ to 1″ with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
The Storm Prediction Center upgraded us to a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms, meaning we now have a better chance for isolated severe storms.
Rain should hold off for the Ukrop’s Monument Ave 10k.
Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.