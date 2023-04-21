Your Money with Carlson Financial
First Alert Weather Day: Isolated severe thunderstorms Saturday

Damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and a brief tornado possible Saturday afternoon and evening
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A strong cold is expected to bring rain and thunderstorms to central Virginia Saturday afternoon and evening.

From 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, isolated thunderstorms that become severe could produce damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain. We can’t rule out a brief tornado. Minor flooding is possible in urban areas. Rain totals .5″ to 1″ with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

First Alert Weather Day Saturday. A line of heavy rain, gusty winds and a few storms will move...
First Alert Weather Day Saturday. A line of heavy rain, gusty winds and a few storms will move east across the area into the evening. Strong to severe storms with damaging winds, hail and a brief tornado are possible.(WWBT)

The Storm Prediction Center upgraded us to a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms, meaning we now have a better chance for isolated severe storms.

Most of Central Virginia is in a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms.
Most of Central Virginia is in a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms.(WWBT)

Rain should hold off for the Ukrop’s Monument Ave 10k.

Rain should hold off for the Ukrop's Monument 10k. Mild, muggy and cloudy. Winds pick up...
Rain should hold off for the Ukrop's Monument 10k. Mild, muggy and cloudy. Winds pick up through the morning.(WWBT)

