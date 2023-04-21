Chesterfield Police issue warning after increase in car break-ins

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Chesterfield Police said they’re seeing more and more cases of people walking up to unlocked vehicles to steal whatever’s inside.

Chesterfield police are warning that the second you hop out of your car, you need to lock it, as car break-ins are becoming all too common.

Police posted a break-in caught on Ring camera video from a Chesterfield neighbor’s home, hoping to prevent you from becoming a victim this summer.

You can see a man blatantly breaking into a car at 3 in the morning, just off Genito Road.

The suspect walks up to the car door and checks to see if it’s open. With the car unlocked, he started rummaging through the car owners’ belongings, trying to get what he could.

Thankfully police say nothing of value was taken.

Neighbors say they live in a nice area, but they have noticed an uptick in these crimes.

“I thought we live very close to Hull Street, so I thought this would be a relatively safer neighborhood, but I guess with everything going on, we’re taking extra precautions on making sure our doors are locked, cars are locked and keeping kids safe,” neighbor Daniel Chopade said.

Chesterfield Police said with the warmer weather, more people will be outdoors, which means a rise in these break-ins will be expected.

Police are urging you to keep your car always locked, never leave valuables like phones or purses in the car, and invest in an auto alarm system.

“We’ve all done it, but we want to remember to get back out there, lock that car, take anything that’s in there out of there, and we don’t want to give the criminals anything, even if it’s a second, a reason to get into your car,” Corporal Matt Rogers with Chesterfield Police said.

