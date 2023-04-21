10K Packet pickup continues at Richmond Raceway Today

Your Money with Carlson Financial
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 21, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today marks the second day of the Health and Fitness Expo, and all 10K runners are encouraged to pick up their race packets at the Richmond Raceway.

The annual Ukrops Monument Avenue 10K Is happening tomorrow, Saturday, April 22, 2025, and we can expect to see about 25,000 people in the streets for the big race.

Packet pickup will continue today at the Richmond Raceway from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and for those looking to join the race, registration will be open until tomorrow morning.

The big race will begin at 8:30 a.m.; before that, runners will be given a chance to check bags at Monroe Park to participate in Blessing of the Runners at the Cathedral of Sacred Heart at 7:30 a.m.

The race will begin in waves at Broad and Harrison Street, with the fastest runners taking off first, and the race will end near Monroe Park.

At the end of the race will be an awards ceremony for the winners around 10 a.m. at the Sheehy Post-Race Festival.

All drivers are encouraged to avoid the area or find alternate routes, as street closures will occur during the race on Saturday.

