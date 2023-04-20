Your Money with Carlson Financial
Wife, husband identified in possible murder-suicide in Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A husband and wife are dead after a possible murder-suicide in Richmond on Wednesday.

Richmond police officers were called to the scene in the 3200 block of Decatur Street around 4:40 p.m. The victims - Charneice Williams, 36, and her husband Corwin Hunter, 40 - were found dead from gunshot wounds.

“At this time, detectives are working on the determination Hunter shot Williams before shooting himself,” police said in a news release on Thursday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

