Virginia Poison Center warns of ‘gas station heroin’ drug in Richmond

It’s a dietary supplement that experts say act like highly addictive opioids.
While it’s legal to buy in Virginia, doctors warn tianeptine could be addictive and even deadly.
By Raven Brown
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A dietary supplement that experts say acts like highly addictive opioids is being called “gas station heroin.” It’s perfectly legal to sell in Virginia.

It’s called tianeptine. You may it see at the convenience store or smoke shop under different brand names.

While it’s legal to buy in Virginia, doctors warn it could be addictive and even deadly.

“It’s a little different than heroin, but in higher dose it goes into the same receptors in the body that heroin does, and that is a danger,” Director of Virginia Poison Center Dr. Ruddy Rose said.

It may look like a diet pill, but these pills could pack a deadly punch.

“It seems most likely in most cases that it is to be used as a narcotic or opiate substitute,” Rose said. “So we have had a couple cases last year, and there are some reports of some serious abuse of this drug, including some deaths.”

Rose said the drug tianeptine is being sold in many gas stations, convenience stores and tobacco shops under the names of Tianna, Tianna Red, ZaZa, TD Red and Pegasus Red.

“People can become unconscious, they can go into a coma, and they can have difficulty breathing. Some patients become very agitated from it and could even have a seizure,” Rose said.

While it’s legal to buy and sell in Virginia, according to the CDC, the drug is used as an antidepressant and marketed to help with anxiety, among other things, in other countries but here in the states, the opioid-like drug is not approved by the FDA for any medical use.

“Whenever you have non-medical use of a potentially potent drug, I think that’s a set-up for bad outcomes,” Rose said.

Rose says if you’re not careful, this could be highly addictive.

“That’s because most of the use is misuse or abuse and used in much higher doses than the drug was intended to be used for,” Rose said.

This is drug is legal to buy and sell in Virginia, however, many states have banned the drug because of its side effects.

