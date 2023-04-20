Your Money with Carlson Financial
Thursday Forecast: Hot and sunny

High temperatures in the 80s and 90s through Saturday, much cooler with highs in the 60s begining Sunday
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:34 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A soaking rain likely Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. An isolated thunderstorm is possible.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90°.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60°, highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain and isolated storms arriving as early as noon. Showers continue through the evening ahead of a cold front. First Alert: A few strong storms are possible. Rain totals near an inch. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Sunday: Partly sunny and cooler. Lows in the low-50s, highs in the mid-60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s.

