Thursday Forecast: Hot and sunny

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A soaking rain likely Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. An isolated thunderstorm is possible.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90°.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60°, highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain and isolated storms arriving as early as noon. Showers continue through the evening ahead of a cold front. First Alert: A few strong storms are possible. Rain totals near an inch. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Sunday: Partly sunny and cooler. Lows in the low-50s, highs in the mid-60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s.

