Petersburg Police K-9 ‘Maverick’ dies

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Petersburg Police Department says a 9-year-old K-9 has died.

“Maverick was the faithful partner of Officer Myron Green,” the police department said.

He served as an ordnance and weapons detection K-9 from 2014 until he died on Wednesday, April 19.

“Maverick was successful in locating weapons and assisting with clearing buildings and schools keeping our citizens safe,” the police department said.

The police department said Maverick’s death was “untimely.”

