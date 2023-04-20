Millions in funding moves forward for Creighton Court redevelopment

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It may not look like much now, but come May, the sounds of construction will fill the air at a demolished lot inside Creighton Court.

“Sewer, plumbing, water all those, the infrastructure to build,” said Steven Nesmith, Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority CEO.

But that work to build 68 affordable housing units requires money. Thursday afternoon, a City Council finance committee pushed along $21.4 million to get the Creighton work underway.

“Mixed-income housing both for rental and home ownership and now we will be able to move to this next phase so that our families have the kind of quality, affordable housing in our city,” said Cynthia Newbille, Richmond City Councilor.

The work is part of phase one of the project to transform public housing sites in Richmond. The city has some of the oldest public housing still standing.

“Cinder block. No one should be living in cinder block,” said Nesmith.

Efforts to re-imagine the area had been stalled until Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s new CEO stepped in.

The total cost for phase one stands at about $38 million.

“We’ve got a little bit of secret sauce. We’re actually looking at some additional financing to do another phase,” said Nesmith.

There are a number of phases for building and demolition work. Phase two construction should start in Fall 2024.

In total, 731 units will be built at the Creighton Court site by 2028, costing more than $337 million.

“I am committed to go out into the private sector to make sure I attract private sector investment. Not just federal, state and local dollars. That’s not going to move the needle in a big way to transform,” said Nesmith.

Richmond City Council is set to take up the money at its meeting Monday for final approval.

