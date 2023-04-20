Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Michelin recalls snow tires that don’t have enough traction

Michelin is recalling more than 542,000 snow tires in the U.S.
Michelin is recalling more than 542,000 snow tires in the U.S.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Michelin is recalling more than 542,000 snow tires in the U.S. because they don’t have enough traction to work in all snowy conditions.

The recall covers certain Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric tires that Michelin says don’t meet U.S. safety standards. The tire maker says in documents posted Thursday by safety regulators that tires without sufficient traction can increase the risk of a crash.

Dealers will replace the tires at no cost to owners. Owners will get interim notification letters starting June 12. They’ll get another letter once the replacements are available.

The company says initial tire testing was done with the wrong tire pressure. Later tests by Michelin discovered the problem.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has posted a document with the tire sizes on its website.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man was found shot to death on Monday at The Gallery Midtown apartment complex.
Teen turns himself in after deadly shooting in Museum District
Police say 10-year-old Anthony Duran died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident...
Police: Boy, 10, dies from injuries after fight at trampoline park
Patches the 40-pound cat was adopted Wednesday after going viral on social media
40-pound cat adopted from RACC after going viral on social media
Police and fire crews responded to Holman Middle School just after 3 p.m. to “reports of an...
Prank may have led to reports of shooter at Henrico school
Tracey Williams was killed after she and her boyfriend Jeremiah Ruffin were both thrown from...
Mom of 19-year-old killed in Richmond crash settles lawsuit with officer, city

Latest News

Onlookers watch as SpaceX's Starship, the world's biggest and most powerful rocket, stands...
LIVE: SpaceX launches giant new rocket; it fails minutes later
In this image taken from video, a massive funnel-shaped storm cloud makes its way over a road,...
Tornadoes kill 2 in central US; new storms possible Thursday
FILE - Fire burns in the hollow of an old-growth redwood tree in Big Basin Redwoods State Park,...
US plans new forest protections, issues old-growth inventory
FILE - Moon Bin, a member of K-Pop group ASTRO, poses for photos on the red carpet for the 2021...
K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home
Xaviera Steele
Teacher and student charged in fight at N.C. high school