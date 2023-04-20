Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man suspected of strangling woman in Shockoe Bottom charged with attempted murder

Ladell Holmes, 23, of Richmond, is the suspect in a strangulation and aggravated assault that...
Ladell Holmes, 23, of Richmond, is the suspect in a strangulation and aggravated assault that occurred last month in the Shockoe Bottom neighborhood.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man police say strangled and assaulted a woman in Shockoe Bottom last month has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Officers located Ladell Holmes, 23, in a hotel along Chamberlayne Avenue on Wednesday night.

Police say the assault happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26 in the 00 block of North 19th Street.

Officers arrived and located a female who had seriously injured her leg after being strangled and struck by an unknown man.

“The victim was walking and the suspect just came up behind her and started attacking her,” Richmond Police Detective Sergeant Anthony Catoggio said earlier this week.

Catoggio describes the attack as violent and senseless.

According to police, the victim says she was walking in an alleyway in the Shockoe Bottom area when she was hit and strangled by a man she did not know.

After further investigation and help from the community, officers were able to determine the suspect was Holmes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Holmes is asked to call Major Crimes Detective W. Hartley 804-646-6741 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

