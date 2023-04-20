Man dies, several others injured in crash on Lee Bridge

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 61-year-old Richmond man died and five other people were taken to the hospital after a crash on the Lee Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene just before 3 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the bridge. Police said an SUV collided into the rear of a disabled vehicle on the bridge.

Ellis Green Jr., who was in the vehicle that was struck, died at the hospital later in the day.

Four adults and a child were injured and transported to the hospital for treatment.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator W. Kress at 804-646-0280 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

