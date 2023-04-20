Man dies after crash on Robious Road in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A 56-year-old Chesterfield man died Tuesday two days after a crash on Robious Road.

Police said John M. Wilson was turning left from Robious Road onto Woodmont Drive when he was struck by a 2016 Hyundai Sonata that was traveling west.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are continuing their investigation into the crash.

Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

