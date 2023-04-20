Your Money with Carlson Financial
Kings Dominion to begin chaperone policy

Starting Saturday, April 22 Kings Dominion will have a chaperone policy in place.
Starting Saturday, April 22 Kings Dominion will have a chaperone policy in place.(Photo via Kings Dominion)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Starting Saturday, Kings Dominion will have a chaperone policy in place.

“Kings Dominion is committed to Protecting the Fun by providing a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable experience for all guests. To help us fulfill our commitment, we ask that you honor this code of conduct,” the amusement park’s Code of Conduct webpage says.

Under the new policy, guests 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old after 4 p.m.

The chaperone will be required to have a government-issued photo identification with a date of birth at ticket entry.

“The chaperone must accompany their party during entry, remain inside the park during their visit, and be available by phone throughout their stay,” the policy says.

Anyone 15 years old or younger could be kicked out of the park.

“We believe these changes will help ensure that Kings Dominion continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food,” Kings Dominion said.

Click/tap here for the full policy, which begins Saturday, April 22.

