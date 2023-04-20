James River lacrosse team honors teammates killed in crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - For the first time since losing two of their teammates in a car crash, the James River High School boys lacrosse team suited up for an emotional match-up.

“As all of you know, our hearts have been very heavy this past week,” the announcer said before the game started.

The Rapids packed Wednesday’s lacrosse game wearing T-shirts and buttons to honor the lives of Nicholas Booth and William Hammitt.

“Will was a wonderful teammate that always set a good example with his leadership on and off the field,” the announcer said. “He was truly accountable and his teammates looked up to him in that way.”

Before the start of the game, both James River and Monacan met centerfield to wrap their arms around one another as words were read to describe who the teens were and how they cared for their teammates.

“This program needed a goalie and Nick was the first to step up and say I’ll do it and he did it well,” the announcer said.

Nick and Will were both described as people who could always put a smile on your face.

“He was a happy young man who always remained positive for his friends, teammates, and family,” said the announcer.

Following the remarks the crowd who came out to support Nick and Will’s friends sat in silence.

“Please join me in a moment of silence, honoring and remembering these two young men gone far too soon,” the announcer said.

As the game started, James River had one less man and was without a goalie for the first 45 seconds to pay respect to the two who are no longer here.

“Will and Nick wore numbers 20 and 25 with amazing pride,” the announcer said. “We are so sad to see them go, but they will certainly forever remain in our hearts here at James River.”

The community will come together later this week to honor the two James River High School lacrosse players.

ACAC Midlothian announced it will host a celebration of life for Nicholas and William on their turf field this Friday.

