Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Grocery employee faces charges after needles found in food in Pa.

FILE - A file photo of someone shopping at a grocery store. Sewing needles were found in...
FILE - A file photo of someone shopping at a grocery store. Sewing needles were found in groceries that customers returned after buying at a Pennsylvania store.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An underage employee of an eastern Pennsylvania supermarket will be charged in connection with sewing needles found in bagged vegetables and Tastykake packages customers returned after buying, police said Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police are recommending customers check their groceries for tampering if they bought them from a Giant supermarket in suburban Allentown between Thursday, April 13, and Wednesday, April 19, when troopers were alerted.

Troopers did not say what led them to blame an employee of the supermarket in Lower Macungie Township. The suspect is a minor and was not named. Charges were forthcoming, police said.

Police also did not say if anyone reported being injured by one of the sewing needles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man was found shot to death on Monday at The Gallery Midtown apartment complex.
Teen turns himself in after deadly shooting in Museum District
Police say 10-year-old Anthony Duran died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident...
Police: Boy, 10, dies from injuries after fight at trampoline park
Police and fire crews responded to Holman Middle School just after 3 p.m. to “reports of an...
Prank may have led to reports of shooter at Henrico school
Patches the 40-pound cat was adopted Wednesday after going viral on social media
40-pound cat adopted from RACC after going viral on social media
Tracey Williams was killed after she and her boyfriend Jeremiah Ruffin were both thrown from...
Mom of 19-year-old killed in Richmond crash settles lawsuit with officer, city

Latest News

A man had a meltdown due to a crying baby on his flight.
‘Lower that baby’s voice’: Passenger has meltdown on plane because of crying infant
A man had a meltdown due to a crying baby on his flight.
'Lower that baby's voice': Passenger has meltdown on plane because of crying infant
SpaceX's Starship launches from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The...
SpaceX launches giant new rocket; it fails minutes later
FILE - Julie Su, nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as the Secretary of Labor, listens...
Biden’s labor secretary nominee Julie Su faces doubts in Senate
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say