Former volunteer coach in Henrico guilty of online sexual offense involving minor

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A former volunteer assistant with Henrico County Public Schools has been found guilty of an online sexual offense involving a minor.

Nathan Stanley Poe was charged in July 2022 after detectives worked an undercover operation that targeted individuals looking for minors online.

The investigation started in April 2022.

HCPS said it was notified at the end of the school year that the former volunteer coach had been charged, but it was not related to the school.

“As a volunteer, Mr. Poe did not have an employment contract with the school division; however, all HCPS volunteers are subject to a background check as part of a screening process. Anyone charged with or convicted of a crime involving children is not eligible to volunteer in our schools. As a result, the former volunteer is no longer affiliated with our schools,” HCPS said in a statement.

