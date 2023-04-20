Skip to content
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Watch Live
News
Politics
National
On Your Side
Weather
Send it to 12
About Us
TV
Home
Get News In Your Inbox
Watch Live
Send it to 12
CW Richmond
Stay Connected
Contests
Podcast: How We Got Here
Advertise With Us
News
State
National
Crime
Managing Your Mental Health
Education
Business
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Virginia Mercury
Politics
State
National
Weather
First Alert Weather Blog
Closings and Delays
Allergy Report
Dress For The Weather
Weathernet
Traffic
On Your Side
Acts of Kindness
Building a Better RVA
Investigate
Managing Your Mental Health
RVA Parenting
Watching Your Wallet
Sports
National Sports
High-school
Football
Scoreboard
12 About Town
Community Calendar
Picture Your Pet
About Us
NEXTGEN TV
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Management Team
NBC12 Viewpoint
NBC12 Jobs
TV
Local Steals and Deals
One Good Thing
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Investigate TV
Gray DC Bureau
Sponsor Spotlight
Press Releases
Enter to win season passes to 2023 season of Friday Cheers
Friday Cheers kicks off May 5 and runs every Friday through June from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
(Venture Richmond)
By
NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 2 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Teen turns himself in after deadly shooting in Museum District
Police: Boy, 10, dies from injuries after fight at trampoline park
40-pound cat adopted from RACC after going viral on social media
Prank may have led to reports of shooter at Henrico school
Mom of 19-year-old killed in Richmond crash settles lawsuit with officer, city
Latest News
Enter to win tickets for the Little Black Dress Day Affair
Enter to win a smart TV, copy of ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ and a vinyl copy of ‘Aurora’
Enter to win a family 4-pack of tickets to the NASCAR Toyota Owners 400
Enter to win the Fred Astaire Dance Studios Cash Prize Giveaway