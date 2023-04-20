Your Money with Carlson Financial
Bring Your Own Cup Day returns to 7-Eleven this spring

Bring Your Own Cup Day will take place on April 29 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and...
Bring Your Own Cup Day will take place on April 29 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Bring Your Own Cup Day is returning to 7-Elevens across the country to kick off Slurpee season.

Customers are challenged to tap into their creativity and grab their favorite cup, astronaut helmet, mason jar, pie tin or any other unconventional container and fill with their favorite flavor of Slurpee for $1.99.

“We love seeing customers enjoy our products in fun ways – especially when it comes to our beloved, iconic Slurpee drink,” 7-Eleven Director of Proprietary Beverages Ben Boulden said in a news release.

“From a cowboy boot to a fishbowl ... the more creative the cup, the better. We can’t wait to see what our customers come up with this year.”

Here’s what customers need to know to participate:

1. Make sure the cup is food-safe and clean.

2. Ensure the cup can fit upright within the 10-inch hole in the in-store display so it will fit under the Slurpee dispenser.

3. Confirm the cup is leakproof.

Bring Your Own Cup Day will take place on April 29 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

The promotion is limited to one cup per customer.

