7th-graders charged after active shooter prank in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two seventh-grade students - a boy and a girl - were charged with falsely summoning law enforcement after an active shooter prank at Holman Middle School on Tuesday.
Police say around 3 p.m. April 18 - about 15 minutes before dismissal time - there was an internal communication in the school for an active shooter. The school then went into a lock-and-hide mode.
Police and fire crews cleared the school around 4:15 p.m.
Through the investigation, police identified two students they say were involved in the incident.
“The juveniles were released to their parents pending a review from the juvenile justice system,” the Henrico Police Department said in a news release on Thursday.
Falsely summoning law enforcement is a class one misdemeanor.
“There is no place for threats in our school buildings,” said Henrico County Public Schools Superintendent Amy Cashwell on Tuesday.
Police encouraged parents “to continue having age-appropriate conversations about the consequences associated with such negative behaviors.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-501-5000, report anonymously online on the P3 app, or through the HCPS Anonymous Alert System.
