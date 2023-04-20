7th-graders charged after active shooter prank in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two seventh-grade students - a boy and a girl - were charged with falsely summoning law enforcement after an active shooter prank at Holman Middle School on Tuesday.

Police say around 3 p.m. April 18 - about 15 minutes before dismissal time - there was an internal communication in the school for an active shooter. The school then went into a lock-and-hide mode.

Police and fire crews cleared the school around 4:15 p.m.

Through the investigation, police identified two students they say were involved in the incident.

“The juveniles were released to their parents pending a review from the juvenile justice system,” the Henrico Police Department said in a news release on Thursday.

Falsely summoning law enforcement is a class one misdemeanor.

“There is no place for threats in our school buildings,” said Henrico County Public Schools Superintendent Amy Cashwell on Tuesday.

Holman Middle School started at its normal time on Wednesday with additional security and counselors on hand.

Police encouraged parents “to continue having age-appropriate conversations about the consequences associated with such negative behaviors.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-501-5000, report anonymously online on the P3 app, or through the HCPS Anonymous Alert System.

