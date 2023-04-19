Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and Pleasant

Your Money with Carlson Financial
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Temperatures heat up the next few days with rain arriving Saturday afternoon and evening.

Wednesday: Sunny. High near 80 with low humidity and lighter wind. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid-50s, highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly Sunny start, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms arriving during the afternoon, lasting through evening and early overnight. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 90%) 1/2 to 1″ rain likely.

Sunday: A few predawn showers. Then Partly sunny and cooler. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in mid-60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low-60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

