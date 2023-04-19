Your Money with Carlson Financial
Teen turns himself in after deadly shooting in Museum District

A man was found shot to death at a Richmond apartment complex on April 17.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says a 16-year-old suspect turned himself in on Tuesday after a deadly shooting in the Museum District on Monday afternoon.

At 2:40 p.m. April 17, police responded to a shooting call on Stuart Avenue and found 40-year-old Curtis Edwards dead at The Gallery Midtown apartment complex.

The teen, who has not been identified, is charged with:

  • Murder
  • Burglary with intent to commit murder
  • Maliciously shooting within a dwelling
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • Possession of a firearm by a juvenile

“Following a media release of information about the shooting and after the juvenile learned through family members he was a suspect, the juvenile suspect and a family member arrived at RPD headquarters where he surrendered,” the Richmond Police Department said on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

