Teen turns himself in after deadly shooting in Museum District
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says a 16-year-old suspect turned himself in on Tuesday after a deadly shooting in the Museum District on Monday afternoon.
At 2:40 p.m. April 17, police responded to a shooting call on Stuart Avenue and found 40-year-old Curtis Edwards dead at The Gallery Midtown apartment complex.
The teen, who has not been identified, is charged with:
- Murder
- Burglary with intent to commit murder
- Maliciously shooting within a dwelling
- Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Possession of a firearm by a juvenile
“Following a media release of information about the shooting and after the juvenile learned through family members he was a suspect, the juvenile suspect and a family member arrived at RPD headquarters where he surrendered,” the Richmond Police Department said on Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
