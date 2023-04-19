Your Money with Carlson Financial
Teen killed, 3 injured when stabbing suspect crashed car

Authorities say a stabbing suspect crashed his vehicle into a group of teens as they were...
Authorities say a stabbing suspect crashed his vehicle into a group of teens as they were walking near their high school. A 16-year-old boy was fatally struck, while a 16-year-old girl was in critical condition.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) - One Southern California teenager was killed and three others injured Tuesday afternoon when a stabbing suspect crashed his vehicle into the group as they were walking near their high school, authorities said.

Investigators are looking into whether the driver, who had allegedly stabbed a Walmart employee earlier in the day, intentionally crashed into the teens in Thousand Oaks, according to Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputy Ashley Barrios.

Police were not in pursuit of the suspect at the time, Barrios said. The suspect was also injured in the rollover crash; the extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

A 16-year-old boy was fatally struck, while a 16-year-old girl was in critical condition, Barrios said. Another 16-year-old boy had minor injuries, while a 15-year-old girl was in moderate condition.

“During this time of unimaginable loss, our thoughts and prayers remain with these students, their families, friends, and the entire Warrior community,” the Conejo Valley Unified School District said in a statement on Facebook.

The Walmart stabbing occurred in Simi Valley around 2:40 p.m. and the suspect, whose name has not been released, fled the scene in a white Toyota Camry, according to Simi Valley police. The Walmart employee suffered one stab wound.

The suspect then allegedly was involved in a domestic disturbance with family members in Camarillo, about 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) away, Barrios said. No one was injured.

After that, the suspect traveled to Thousand Oaks — about 12 miles (19.31 kilometers) from Camarillo — where he crashed the Camry into the teenagers around 3:15 p.m., officials said.

Authorities have not released the identities of the teenagers. Other details were not immediately available.

Thousand Oaks is about 35 miles (56.33 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

