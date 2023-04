Street closures begin Friday for Monument Avenue 10K

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - To prepare for Saturday’s Monument Avenue 10K in Richmond, several street closures and no parking zones will be taking place. Some streets will start closing as early as 10 a.m. Friday.

Here’s a full list of the streets that will be closed:

FRIDAY, APRIL 21-SATURDAY, APRIL 22

West Franklin Street between North Laurel & Belvidere Street: 10 a.m. April 21 to 5 p.m. April 22

North Laurel Street between Cathedral Place & West Grace Street: 10 a.m. April 21 to 5 p.m. April 22

Shafer Street between West Franklin & Grace Street: 10 a.m. April 21 to 5 p.m. April 22

West Franklin Street between North Harrison & Belvidere Street: 10 a.m. April 21 to 5 p.m. April 22

Pine Street between West Franklin & Grace Street: 10 a.m. April 21 to 5 p.m. April 22

Grove Avenue between North Harrison & Linden Street: 3 p.m. April 21 to 2 p.m. April 22

Park Avenue between North Harrison & Linden Street: 3 p.m. April 21 to 2 p.m. April 22

North Cherry Street between West Main Street & Floyd Avenue: 5 p.m. April 21 to 2 p.m. April 22

North Linden Street between Park & Floyd Avenue: 5 p.m. April 21 to 2 p.m. April 22

North Cathedral Place between Cathedral Place & South Cathedral Place: 5 p.m. April 21 to 2 p.m. April 22

Cathedral Place between North Laurel Street & North Cathedral Place: 5 p.m. April 21 to 2 p.m. April 22

South Cathedral Place between North Cathedral Place & North Laurel Street: 5 p.m. April 21 to 2 p.m. April 22

Floyd Avenue between North Cathedral Place & North Harrison Street: 5 p.m. April 21 to 2 p.m. April 22

North Laurel Street between West Main Street & South Cathedral: 5 p.m. April 21 to 2 p.m. April 22

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

West Franklin Street between North Lombardy & Harrison Street: 3 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shafer Street between West Broad & Grace Street: 3 a.m. to noon

North Pine Street between West Grace & Broad Street: 3 a.m. to noon

Bowe Street between West Broad & Marshall Street: 3 a.m. to noon

North Hancock Street between West Broad & Marshall Street: 3 a.m. to noon

Goshen Street between West Broad & Marshall Street: 3 a.m. to noon

Gilmer Street between West Broad & Marshall Street: 3 a.m. to noon

Munford Street between West Broad & Marshall Street: 3 a.m. to noon

Ryland Street between West Broad & West Grace Street: 3 a.m. to noon

North Laurel Street between West Grace & Broad Street: 3 a.m. to noon

West Broad Street between Belvidere & North Allen Street: 4 a.m. to noon

North Harrison Street between West Marshall Street & Park Avenue: 4 a.m. to noon

Kent Road between Wythe Avenue & Monument Avenue: 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Chantilly Street between Monumental Street & Monument Avenue: 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Blacker Street between Monumental Street & Monument Avenue: 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Park Avenue between North Lombardy & Linden Street: 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

North Lombardy Street between Hanover & Park Avenue: 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Hanover Avenue between North Lombardy Street & Park Avenue: 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monument Avenue between Stuart Circle & Staples Mill Road: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

West Grace Street between Belvidere & North Allen Avenue: 7 a.m. to noon

North Lombardy Street between West Broad Street & Park Avenue: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

